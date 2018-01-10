© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Committee Passes a Bill Requiring Burial of Aborted Remains

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 10, 2018 at 8:32 PM EST
photo of Gary Daniels
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would specify how the fetal remains that are a result of abortions are handled has made it over another hurdle. The bill has passed a Senate committee on a party line vote.

The bill would require burial or cremation of fetal remains from abortions. The ACLU Ohio’s Gary Daniels characterizes it as “legislative harassment” by abortion opponents.

“In their minds, if they continue to fail at outlawing abortion, then perhaps making it as difficult as possible for clinics and doctors to stay in business, will accomplish many of the same goals.”

Ohio Right to Life is backing the bill, saying it is needed to ensure remains are treated humanely. Courts have put similar laws in two other states on hold. This bill now goes to the full Senate.

Government & PoliticsAbortionOhio Right to LifeGary DanielsACLU of Ohio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
