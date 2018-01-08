© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons to Give Himself Financial Boost After Mandel Drops Out

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 8, 2018 at 3:00 PM EST
photo of Mike Gibbons
MIKE GIBBONS FOR OHIO

One of the Republicans who is running for U.S. Senate wants to show he’s serious about his bid to win the GOP’s nomination to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall.

Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons has heard the criticism that he’s not able to raise the money needed to take on Brown this fall. So he says he’ll put $5 million of his own money in his campaign coffers, now that front runner Josh Mandel is out of the race.

At the end of the reporting period last fall, Brown had more than $8 million in the bank. State Treasurer Josh Mandel, who was the front runner in fundraising for that race then, had more than $4 million on hand. Gibbons was trailing way behind with just $638,000.

No other Republican has filed fundraising reports. But now Jim Renacci is said to be considering leaving the race for governor and joining the Senate contest. Renacci is among the 50 wealthiest members of Congress. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
