Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Dennis Kucinich Takes A First Step Towards Running for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 8, 2018 at 9:03 PM EST
photo of Dennis Kucinich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Former Cleveland mayor, state lawmaker and congressman Dennis Kucinich has taken the first steps toward joining the already-crowded field running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Every time Kucinich appeared publicly last year, he was asked about running for governor.

Like when he endorsed the drug price issue on the fall ballot:

“As you know, I’m here to talk about Issue 2, but thanks for asking the question.”

And at a press conference on charter schools in April.

“I’m not here to talk about politics.”

He said something similar at a community meeting a few weeks earlier. But he also said this:

“People are not satisfied with the way things are and they are ready to challenge things at the core, to shake the pillars of the government.”

Kucinich has now filed paperwork naming a treasurer for his campaign for governor. There are six Democratic candidates already in the race, but as a former presidential candidate and commentator on Fox News, he would likely be the best known of the group.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
