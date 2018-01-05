© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

With Mandel Out, Who May Join Gibbons in the GOP Race for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat?

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 5, 2018 at 5:32 PM EST
photo of Josh Mandel
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican front runner for the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Sherrod Brown is dropping out of the race.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race saying, in a written statement, he’s needed at home because his wife is ill. Mandel was hoping for a second battle with Brown, who beat Mandel by 6 points in 2012. 

Mandel’s departure leaves Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, who has been in the race since last summer. Gibbons has received some endorsements, but Mandel was leading him in both money and polls.

Other Republican candidates could jump in. Term-limited Gov. John Kasich’s strategist has said he will not run, but Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is in the three-way race for governor and is far behind the other two candidates in fundraising.

The filing deadline is next month.

Government & PoliticsJosh MandelU.S. Sen. Sherrod BrownMike GibbonsElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
