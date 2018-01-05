© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Mandel Drops out of Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published January 5, 2018 at 3:22 PM EST
Photo of Josh Mandel
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, citing unspecified health problems with his wife.

Mandel was considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

In a statement to supporters, Mandel said, "After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it's no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a U.S. Senate race.

“Therefore, I'm writing today to let you know that I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children." 

Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons is also running for the GOP nomination.

In a statement, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said Mandel made an “honorable decision. … While we are saddened to see him leave the race, we understand, and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Mandel had challenged Brown in 2012 and lost. He says he’ll finish his second term as treasurer.

