© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio AG DeWine Joins 10 Other States in Supporting Trump's Order Against Sanctuary Cities

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 31, 2017 at 3:48 PM EST
photo of Donald Trump
YOUTUBE

Ohio is one of 11 states that have joined a lawsuit to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening federal funding cuts to so-called “sanctuary cities."

The 11 states are asking an appeals court in San Francisco to enforce the order, which could punish cities that don’t cooperate with federal officials dealing with undocumented immigrants. Attorney General Mike DeWine said at a forum in February that cities need to follow the law, though the term “sanctuary city” has no legal definition.

“It’s a debate that, it inflames people. And we need to cool it down a little bit, and we need to get down to what people are really doing,” he said.

At least eight Ohio cities have passed ordinances on immigration, saying that complying with federal authorities is costly and risks violating people’s rights. Legislation to ban sanctuary cities proposed at the Statehouse in April has had no committee hearings.

Tags

Government & Politicssanctuary citiesDonald TrumpMike DeWine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content