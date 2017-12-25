FERC Will Look At Its Pipeline Policies For The First Time In 18 Years

The final say on building interstate pipelines, like the controversial NEXUS and ROVER natural gas lines across northern Ohio, rests with FERC—the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. And it’s newly appointed chairman has come on board saying it’s time to review the agency’s pipeline policies. WKSU's Tim Rudell reports.

Kevin McIntyre announced the review at his first meeting as Chairman of FERC. Noting that the last review was in 1999, he said a fresh look at all issues is needed.

Many industry organizations, like the Ohio Oil & Gas Association applaud the decision. But a long-time critic of FERC policies, Paul Gierosky of Medina County, says he’s skeptical that it can do any good.

“One of the FERC Commissioners said that ‘we’re going to need to take a closer look at the purpose and the need for these pipelines. Do I have any belief that they’re actually going to do something? Not without direction from Congress.”

Gierosky is a founder of the Coalition to Re-route NEXUS. The organization is currently taking legal actions to try to block construction of the natural gas pipeline in parts of northeast Ohio.