Government & Politics

Governor Kasich Signs 15 Bills Into Law Before Holiday Break

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 24, 2017 at 10:53 AM EST
photo of Gov. Kasich signing bills
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich has signed 15 bills into law before leaving for a holiday break.

One big bill revises eligibility for annual cost of living adjustments for school employee retirees, changes tax reimbursements for schools and exempts glasses and contacts from sales tax beginning July 1st, 2019.

He also signed a bill granting the Casino Control Commission the authority to regulate fantasy online games and exempts them from gambling laws. Another bans abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Kasich also signed bills allowing additional judges in specific areas, changing rules for insurance and home loans, and one that allows local fire districts and EMS to recoup revenue lost because of local economic development tax initiatives.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
