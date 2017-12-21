© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Wooster Rep. Wiggam Introduces a Bill to Impose Higher Penalties in Drug Trafficking Cases

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 21, 2017 at 9:44 PM EST
SCOTT WIGGAM
STATE OF OHIO

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. 

Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam is pushing a bill that he says will accomplish two things in the fight against opioids.

“Ohio’s strategy is missing two key ingredients, deterrents and accountabilities for those who traffic these illegal substances in our communities.”

Wiggam’s bill would increase penalties for trafficking drugs and could mean some people will face mandatory prison terms. But marijuana is excluded from the bill. The legislation is backed by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police as well as other law enforcement officials and county prosecutors.

