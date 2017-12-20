© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

U.S. Sen. Brown Expects GOP Pay for Tax Cuts by Cutting Retirement, Health, Education Programs

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published December 20, 2017 at 3:55 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown sees a litany of immediate problems with the tax package Republicans have passed and President Trump plans to sign. But he says he has bigger concerns for the future. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

Brown acknowledges average middle-class families in Ohio will see tax cuts next year. But he maintains those will dissipate over the next few years. And he predicts Republicans will use a ballooning deficit to go after health, education and retirement programs many Ohioans rely on.  

“It’s time to raise the eligibility age for Social Security, it’s time to privatize Medicare. They’ll go after Pell Grants, they’ll go after the CHIP program. It’s what they always do when they drive a huge hole in the budget deficit with their deficit spending. And then they come back and the people who have to pay for the tax cuts for the rich are middle class Americans in Zanesville and Mansfield.”

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman was a key negotiator on the tax package, saying it makes much needed simplifications to the tax code and will spur economic growth.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownRepublican tax cutsMedicareSocial SecurityPell Grants
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze