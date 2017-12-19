The ReDistricting Game Gives You the Power to Redraw the Lines

From Dec. 18 though the 22nd, WKSU will take a look at the laws, calculus and politics that go into drawing Ohio's congressional maps -- and what changes may be coming.

Beyond partisan politics, there's a lot that goes into redrawing the lines of the country's 435 congressional districts every 10 years. Do you think you can do it? Click on this link to the interactive online game produced by the USC Annenberg Center to challenge yourself on drawing the political lines.

For more on the development of the game:

Here's a preview of the redistricting stories coming up on WKSU: