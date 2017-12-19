Current map of Ohio's congressional districts.If the U.S. is supposed to be a representative democracy, when did this country go from voters picking their representatives to politicians picking their voters? Over the course of five days, WKSU will take a look at the evolution of Ohio's congressional district, how they've gone from making geographic sense to the twisted, contorted shapes they are today.The Balance of Power for Ohio's Congressional Districts: An Interactive Map with the Results of the 2016 Election and an Overview of the Makeup of Each District (Click on a district to get more details about it.)00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050000A Short History of Ohio's Congressional Districts00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f050003
The ReDistricting Game Gives You the Power to Redraw the Lines
From Dec. 18 though the 22nd, WKSU will take a look at the laws, calculus and politics that go into drawing Ohio's congressional maps -- and what changes may be coming.
Beyond partisan politics, there's a lot that goes into redrawing the lines of the country's 435 congressional districts every 10 years. Do you think you can do it? Click on this link to the interactive online game produced by the USC Annenberg Center to challenge yourself on drawing the political lines.
For more on the development of the game:
Here's a preview of the redistricting stories coming up on WKSU:
- Summit County: Four congressional districts and no member of Congress to call its own
- Snakes, ducks and toilet bowls: How's Ohio shape its congressional districts?
- How'd Ohio's most liberal town end up represented by one of the nation's most conservative congressmen?
- Pressure builds to change how Ohio draws its map
- Other states offer other models for Ohio