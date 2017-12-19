© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines
Current map of Ohio's congressional districts.If the U.S. is supposed to be a representative democracy, when did this country go from voters picking their representatives to politicians picking their voters?  Over the course of five days, WKSU will take a look at the evolution of Ohio's congressional district, how they've gone from making geographic sense to the twisted, contorted shapes they are today.

The ReDistricting Game Gives You the Power to Redraw the Lines

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published December 19, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
snapshot from The ReDistricting Game
USC Annenberg Ceenter
Photo of "the gerrymander" from The ReDistricting Game

From Dec. 18 though the 22nd, WKSU will take a look at the laws, calculus and politics that go into drawing Ohio's congressional maps -- and what changes may be coming.

Beyond partisan politics, there's a lot that goes into redrawing the lines of the country's 435 congressional districts every 10 years. Do you think you can do it?  Click on this link to the  interactive online game produced by the USC Annenberg Center to challenge yourself on drawing the political lines.

For more on the development of the game: 

Here's a preview of the redistricting stories coming up on WKSU:

  • Summit County: Four congressional districts and no member of Congress to call its own
  • Snakes, ducks and toilet bowls: How's Ohio shape its congressional districts?
  • How'd Ohio's most liberal town end up represented by one of the nation's most conservative congressmen?
  • Pressure builds to change how Ohio draws its map
  • Other states offer other models for Ohio

Tags

Government & PoliticsGerrymandering: Shading the LinesredistrictingOhio Congressional districts
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
