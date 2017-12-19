© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich's Final State of the State Speech Will Be Close to Home

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 19, 2017 at 8:49 AM EST
photo of Kasich's 2016 State of the State speech
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich delivered his seventh State of the State speech in the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky in April.

Gov. John Kasich has made a rare move regarding his last State of the State speech. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports he’s already picked the date and location months before it’ll happen.

Kasich has written to state lawmakers with the surprisingly early announcement that he wants to deliver his final State of the State speech on the evening of March 6 in central Ohio. But it won't be in the Statehouse. Instead, he’s chosen the campus of Otterbein University in his adopted hometown of Westerville, where he launched his campaign for governor in 2009.

Like previous governors, Kasich delivered his first State of the State in the Statehouse. But that 2011 speech was marked by union protestors who were so loud they could be heard through the heavy doors of the House chamber.

The following year, Kasich announced he'd take the speech and state lawmakers on the road to Steubenville. Every year since, it’s been a guessing game of where and when it would happen. It’s been in Lima, Medina, Wilmington, Marietta and Sandusky.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichStatehouse News BureauOtterbein UniversityState of the State
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler