Government & Politics

Ohio's Republican House Speaker Rosenberger Says 'The Right Guy Won' Alabama's Senate Race

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 14, 2017 at 11:21 PM EST
House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The surprise win by a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama has caused interesting and even unexpected reactions all around the country.

Several Republicans came out against Republican candidate Roy Moore after mounting allegations of child abuse and sexual assaults. Gov. John Kasich was among them.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger was asked what he thought about Democrat Doug Jones beating Moore in Tuesday’s election.

“I think the good guy won. The morals and integrity and values won out last night and I think that’s where our party’s lacking. We gotta figure out how to strengthen that,” he said. 

Rosenberger says that needs to start when Republicans are looking for candidates to run. The speaker asked a Republican representative, Wes Goodman, to resign last month when he was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in his office.

 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
