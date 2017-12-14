© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Secretary of State Husted Asks Ohio to Pay to Replace Aging Voting Machines

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 14, 2017 at 11:35 PM EST
Photo of voting machine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s top elections official is asking state leaders to include money in the upcoming capital budget to buy new voting machines.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says most of Ohio’s voting machines were acquired more than a decade ago. He says updating voting equipment should be a priority. After all, he points out social media was in its infancy back when most of the machines were purchased.

The state Department of Administrative Services estimates it will cost about $118 million. Husted wants the expenditure approved in the capital budget next year so there will be enough time to buy new machines and get them installed before the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Government & Politicsvoting machinesJon HustedOhio Department of Administrative Services2020 electionElectronic voting
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content