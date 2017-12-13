© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Joins the House in Passing a Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 13, 2017 at 11:14 PM EST
photo of Larry Obhof
OHIO SENATE

The Ohio Senate has passed another abortion ban – this one aimed at a specific prenatal diagnosis. 

By a nearly 2-1 vote,  majority Republicans approved the House- passed bill that would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis. But Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni thinks it is a way to dissuade doctors from performing any abortions.

“This is another unconstitutional step toward taking a woman’s right to choose away.”

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof isn’t worried about the legislation’s legality.

“You know we will see how it goes in court if that’s where it ends up.”

Gov. John Kasich has said in the past that he would sign this ban, which has been passed in two other states.

