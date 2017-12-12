© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Auditor Yost Says the Fiscal Health of Counties and Cities is Deteriorating Slightly

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 12, 2017 at 5:27 PM EST
Photo of Dave Yost
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau

State Auditor Dave Yost is sounding a warning about the financial stress on Ohio’s counties and cities, saying their fiscal health is slightly worse than it was a year ago. 

Yost says nine cities and one county are showing signs of financial stress for the 2016 fiscal year and that’s not all. He says nearly two thirds of Ohio’s county governments show an increase in the number of indicators that could contribute to greater financial distress in the future. The information is on his website, which allows anyone to search the finances of the city or county where they live.

“This tool is designed to help taxpayers and the people running the cities to have a better sense of what the future holds for them under their current status.”

Yost says three counties are showing early signs they’re headed for trouble in the next few years, and Lawrence County in Southeast Ohio is only one indicator away from an elevated state of fiscal stress.

Here's the list of cities showing signs of financial stress:

  • Akron
  • Canton
  • East Cleveland
  • Girard
  • Lorain
  • Maple Heights
  • Norwood
  • Fostoria
  • Parma Heights 

Tags

Government & PoliticsDave YostFinancial indicatorsFiscal Yeardebtfiscal stress
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles