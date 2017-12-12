© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Northeast Ohio Reps. Ryan and Joyce Push for More Federal Opioid Relief Funding

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published December 12, 2017 at 5:52 PM EST
TIM RYAN

Northeast Oho Congressmen Tim Ryan and Dave Joyce are calling on the Trump administration to provide more funding for opioid relief.

Two months after President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, the Ohio representatives are joining 48 other lawmakers -- Republicans and Democrats -- in asking for additional federal money to distribute at the local level.

Congressman Ryan, a Niles Democrat, said the increased funding is key to insuring those in recovery get the treatment they need.

“This is an addiction that crosses the political boundaries. There are Democrats who have overdosed, there are Republicans who have overdosed.”

But Ryan said he is not optimistic President Trump will boost funding. He also has doubts about funding making its way through Congress anytime soon.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
