Government & Politics

Ohio Voters May See Another Marijuana Legalization Effort on the Ballot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 11, 2017 at 8:20 PM EST
photo of Jimmy Gould
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the people who brought a marijuana legalization plan to the ballot two years ago want to try to put a different one before voters next year.

Jimmy Gould backed the 2015 amendment which failed overwhelmingly at the ballot box, and he was recently rejected for a large cultivator’s license by the state’s medical marijuana program. But he says it’s not that rejection but rather problems with the process that are prompting him to put an all-out legalization of marijuana before voters next year.

“Let’s stop this nonsense. This is crazy.”

Gould says his new plan would treat marijuana much like alcohol. Rob Walgate with the Ohio Business Roundtable says he wants to see the details.

“We’ve got to take off the wrapping paper and look at the exact language. What are they trying to do?”

Gould says he’ll have more details about the plan in the months ahead.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
