Ohio Official is Accused of Improperly Soliciting Thousands in Fees From a Contractor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 7, 2017 at 9:03 PM EST
A high-ranking official for the state's main administrative business agency is in trouble in a newly released report. 

The Ohio Inspector General’s report says Stuart Davis, who's the chief information officer for the state's Department of Administrative Services, solicited thousands of dollars from the head of CGI Technologies and Solutions.

That business has contracts that Davis plays a part in overseeing. The I.G.’s report shows Davis asked for and received $37,000 from CGI to speak at a summit in Cincinnati.

CGI has received nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for IT contracts with the state of Ohio since 2010. The results of the investigation are being turned over to local authorities who could choose to bring criminal charges.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
