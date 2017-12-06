© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Stark County's Rep. Schuring Says He's Trying for a Labor-Business Balance with Unemployment Funds

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 6, 2017 at 6:14 PM EST
Kirk Schuring
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial bill intended to shore up the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits might be moving forward soon. The bill’s sponsor says it’s a high wire act between labor and business groups.

The plan would require employers to pay more into the unemployment compensation fund while also requiring some buy-in from workers. This is all an attempt to bring the fund to solvency ahead of any impending recession.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring says he intends to make some tweaks while trying to maintain what he thinks is an evenly shared burden between labor and business.

“I’ve got to watch how we move things around because if we don’t have that fair balance, then the bill doesn’t have as much credibility as I would like,” said Schuring.

Labor and business groups have voiced their concerns with the proposal as is. The House wants to pass the bill out of committee by the end of the year.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
