Government & Politics

Ohio's Auditor Is Calling For An Investigation Into State's Medical Marijuana Program

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 6, 2017 at 6:22 PM EST
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State Auditor Dave Yost says questions about past drug convictions of a consultant who played a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, set to begin operation in September, need to be addressed now. And he believes it’s time for an investigation.

Yost says he’s troubled by reports that the consultant who graded applications from companies seeking licenses had drug convictions in his past.

“This is an epic fail. I’m outraged.”

Yost questions how someone with those convictions could be hired by the state for $150,000 to do that work.

“I think this revelation calls into question all of the work that’s been done.”

Yost, who is running for attorney general, wants current A.G. Mike DeWine, who is running for governor, to start a full investigation into how this consultant was chosen by the Ohio Department of Commerce, the lead agency overseeing Ohio’s medical marijuana program. The agency’s request for proposal for consultants did not ask about criminal convictions. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsDave YostMike DeWinemedical marijuanaTrevor BozemanOhio Department of Commerce
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
