Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Justice O'Neill says He Won't Drop Out of the Governor's Race -- Yet

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 6, 2017 at 2:57 PM EST
photo of William O'Neill
OHIO SUPREME COURT

The entry of Richard Cordray into the Democratic primary for governor raises questions about what Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill will do now. O’Neill, who last month came under fire for his controversial Facebook posts outlining his personal sex life, is waiting to see what Cordray does before deciding on whether to run.

O’Neill said in January he intended to enter the governor’s race, but he also said this:  “If Richard Cordray is running, I’m not running.”

Now the former Ohio attorney general and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief is running. But O’Neill says he’s not dropping out until he’s assured Cordray will work to legalize marijuana, something Cordray wasn’t willing to talk about at his announcement.

“I don’t have anything much to say about that today,” he said.

So O’Neill says he’s staying in the race right now, but will announce a final decision Friday.

“This is not my first rodeo. I guarantee you the Ohio Democratic Party has polling that shows I am leading right now. Guaranteed,” O'Neill said.

Party Chair David Pepper says he’s unaware of any such polling.

Tags

Government & PoliticsBill O'NeillRich CordrayElection 2018Ohio Governor's Race
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
