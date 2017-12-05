Democrat Richard Cordray Will Announce He's Running for Ohio Governor Today

A long awaited announcement from a potential Democratic candidate for governor is happening today. Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray has scheduled an event to talk to reporters near Columbus.

Cordray will make an announcement at Lilly’s Kitchen Table, a diner in his hometown of Grove City just south of Columbus. The former Ohio attorney general and treasurer couldn't talk about his plans while he was heading up the CFPB, but since he's resigned, he can join the race.

There are already four Democrats in it – former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, state Senator Joe Schiavoni and former state representative Connie Pillich. Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill has said he'll file paperwork to run in February, but has also said he may not if Cordray runs.

Republicans have been targeting Cordray for months.