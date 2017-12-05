© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrat Richard Cordray Will Announce He's Running for Ohio Governor Today

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 5, 2017 at 6:33 AM EST
Richard Cordray
WIKIMEDIA
Richard Cordray's entrance into the Democratic governor's race is late and long-anticipated.

A long awaited announcement from a potential Democratic candidate for governor is happening today. Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray has scheduled an event to talk to reporters near Columbus.

Cordray will make an announcement at Lilly’s Kitchen Table, a diner in his hometown of Grove City just south of Columbus. The former Ohio attorney general and treasurer couldn't talk about his plans while he was heading up the CFPB, but since he's resigned, he can join the race.

There are already four Democrats in it – former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, state Senator Joe Schiavoni and former state representative Connie Pillich. Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill has said he'll file paperwork to run in February, but has also said he may not if Cordray runs. 

Republicans have been targeting Cordray for months.

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayElection 2018Ohio Governor's Race
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
