Government & Politics

Christian Conservatives Call for an Investigation of Sexual Harassment Scandals in the Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 3, 2017 at 4:39 PM EST
Chris Long
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Recent resignations at the Statehouse over inappropriate sexual behavior are on the radar of some who say some of those incidents need to be investigated.

Ohio Christian Alliance President Chris Long says more investigation is needed into the resignations of Republican state Sen. Cliff Hite, Republican Rep. Wes Goodman and Senate Democratic Chief of Staff Mike Premo and former Rep. Wes Goodman.

“There’s been a lack of transparency at times or a slow delivery of public records in regards to some of these incidents, and I think that the public has some concerns about reports that have been coming out of the Statehouse as of late.”

If wrongdoing is found, Long wants criminal charges filed. And if lobbyists are involved, he says they should be blocked.

Legislative Inspector General Tony Bledsoe says lobbying credentials can only be terminated for felony level conduct and if the office would have evidence of criminal conduct, it would have been reported to police. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
