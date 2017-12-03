© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

A Force for Marijuana Legalization in Ohio May Sue Over Being Passed Over for a License

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 3, 2017 at 4:35 PM EST
jimmy_gould__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the principal backers of the failed 2015 ballot issue to legalize marijuana is threatening legal action against the state's medical pot program. 

ResponsibleOhio backer Jimmy Gould applied for at least one of the 12 large-scale cultivators' licenses for the medical marijuana program set up by lawmakers last year. He didn’t get one.

He is calling the process “a travesty” and claims the licenses were given to political insiders instead of the companies that best met the criteria outlined by state regulators. Gould says he plans to challenge the process in court and hints he might even try put a marijuana issue on the ballot again next year.

One of the companies awarded a contract has ties to former Ohio House Speaker Bill Batchelder and former Republican Party operative Chris Schrimpf. But the business’s spokesman says the quality of its proposal, not favoritism, is the reason it was chosen.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaOhio Medical Marijuana BillJimmy GouldResponsibleOhioBill Batchelder
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content