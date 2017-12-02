© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brown Suggests DeWine and Husted Have a One-term Deal

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 2, 2017 at 6:30 AM EST
jon_husted_and_mike_dewine_cropped_120117_-_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The teaming up of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to run as governor and lieutenant governor has not deterred the other two GOP candidates, Mary Taylor and Jim Renacci. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to Ohio’s top ranking Democrat to see what he thinks about the race now. 

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he thinks DeWine and Husted made a deal that DeWine would lead the ticket if he'd agree to serve only one term.

“Ohio has elections for a reason and to cut a deal to kind of divvy up the governor’s office for the next decade- plus is pretty amazing."

But Brown rejected the contention that DeWine/Husted is automatically a strong ticket.

Asked about the possible deal, Husted insisted there was “no talk about that. He said the merger was about uniting the party and avoiding a long primary fight.

Government & PoliticsSen. Sherrod BrownMike DeWineJon HustedElection 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
