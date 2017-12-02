Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brown Suggests DeWine and Husted Have a One-term Deal

The teaming up of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to run as governor and lieutenant governor has not deterred the other two GOP candidates, Mary Taylor and Jim Renacci. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to Ohio’s top ranking Democrat to see what he thinks about the race now.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he thinks DeWine and Husted made a deal that DeWine would lead the ticket if he'd agree to serve only one term.

“Ohio has elections for a reason and to cut a deal to kind of divvy up the governor’s office for the next decade- plus is pretty amazing."

But Brown rejected the contention that DeWine/Husted is automatically a strong ticket.

Asked about the possible deal, Husted insisted there was “no talk about that. He said the merger was about uniting the party and avoiding a long primary fight.