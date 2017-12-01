© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Twelve Ohio Companies to Receive Medical Marijuana Growing License

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 1, 2017 at 5:47 AM EST
marijuana_pot_leaf_leaves.jpg
Statehouse News Bureau

The state has chosen the 12 companies that will be given licenses to operate large-scale medical marijuana growing farms. 

Seven of the 12 companies awarded large cultivator licenses are in Northeast Ohio. None are in central Ohio. There are two in Southeast Ohio and three in Southwest Ohio, including Cresco Labs. It got the tenth highest score on the criteria established by state controllers. It also has ties to former Ohio House Speaker Bill Batchelder and former Republican Party operative Chris Schrimpf. But Charlie Bachtell with Cresco Labs says political affiliations are not why his company was chosen.

“In Illinois, we had the highest score, second highest score and third highest score of 158 applications. And in Pennsylvania, of the 177 applications, we had the second highest score there.”

In all, 109 companies applied. Some of those not chosen are questioning the results and at least one of the businesses that wasn’t chosen is threatening to take legal action against the state.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
