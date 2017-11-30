© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Taylor Says She's Considering Options For Running Mate

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 30, 2017 at 10:51 PM EST
Photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents are reacting to the announcement that two political heavyweights joining forces with Mike DeWine and Jon Husted running as a gubernatorial ticket. Republican candidate Mary Taylor might be picking a running mate soon.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is not dissuaded by DeWine and Husted teaming up. Instead she says she sees it as the GOP field narrowing and, as she puts it, “Jon Husted just dropped out of the governor’s race."

But the merger of DeWine and Husted means combining millions of dollars into a big pot.

Taylor was asked if she would want to assemble her own ticket, such as having the other GOP candidate, Congressman Jim Renacci, as her running mate.

“As a team we are still having a conversation internally with what we believe is going to be the best solution. And honestly, I’m really looking for somebody who has the passion to serve, who shares my passion and who shares my values,” Taylor said.

Renacci criticized the DeWine/Husted ticket as a teaming up of state insiders.

