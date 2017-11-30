Bill to Legalize Fantasy Sports Gaming Passes Ohio Senate

A bill to legalize fantasy sports gaming in Ohio will soon be on its way to Gov. John Kasich after passing the Senate by a big margin.

Republican Dave Burke of Marysville spoke for the bill, saying it will legalize and regulate an activity for people who can pick sports winners.

“I don’t consider that gambling; I consider that skill.”

But Republican Bill Coley from the Middletown area in southwest Ohio has wanted more regulations on fantasy gaming, saying he’s not against gambling.

“What I’m against is bad law.”

Coley proposed tacking on a 6 percent tax, but that was defeated. Another Republican lawmaker expressed concern that there was no funding in the bill to fight addiction to online sports gambling.