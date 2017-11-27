© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Senate President Calls for Unemployment Compensation Reform Before New Year

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 27, 2017 at 7:59 AM EST
photo of Larry Obhof talking to reporters
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senate President Larry Obhof says he wants the legislature to focus on unemployment compensation and find a solution before the new year. Other issues facing lawmakers include abortion, congressional redistricting and payday lending.

There’s about a month left for legislators to get anything done before the new year. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there’s one issue that the top Senate leader specifically wants to move forward in that time.

Senate President Larry Obhof says it’s time to pass a bill that reforms the state’s unemployment compensation program.

The House and Senate have been trying to work up a plan that would bring the fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits to solvency. And while Obhof acknowledges it’s a polarizing issue, he says it’s time to get it moving.

“That’s something that’s been around for more than a decade that continually gets punted from one General Assembly to the next," Obhof said. "I think this is something that we need a long term solution to.”

Right now there’s a bill in the House but both labor and business have their qualms with the proposal.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLarry ObhofOhio House of RepresenativesOhio Senateunemployment compensation
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow