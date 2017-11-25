Ohio Regulators Receive 370 Applications for 60 Statewide Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 370 applications from businesses that want to sell medical marijuana. Sixty spots are available and will be distributed throughout the state.

Those seeking licenses to sell include Jimmy Gould, one of those who spearheaded the failed ballot initiative to legalize marijuana back in 2015.

Andy Joseph, a Johnstown area businessman who wants to create a medical marijuana campus there, is also applying for a handful of sites. The winning bids will be decided in the coming weeks.