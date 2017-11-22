Two Men Allowed to Enter Ohio After Immigration Battle

The Columbus chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced two lawsuits it filed against U.S. consulates abroad have been resolved. This means after years of waiting, a Syrian man and a Palestinian man are allowed to travel to Ohio from the Middle East.

The first suit filed last January against the consulate in Jerusalem challenged a nearly nine-year delay for an immigrant visa for a Palestinian man married to a Cleveland woman.

CAIR-Columbus Executive Director Jennifer Nimer said the decision will unite a family with four children that has spent years apart.

“So when he arrives in Cleveland next week that will be the first time he actually meets his 4-year old son in person.”

The second suit, filed against the consulate in Turkey, was for a Syrian man waiting to join his family, who had been granted asylum in Columbus.

Nimer said both cases were stalled with little reason given for the delays and the only way to advance the process was to sue.