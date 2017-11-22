© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Two Men Allowed to Enter Ohio After Immigration Battle

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 22, 2017 at 3:58 PM EST
embassy_ankara.jpg
CAIR-Columbus

The Columbus chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced two lawsuits it filed against U.S. consulates abroad have been resolved. This means after years of waiting, a Syrian man and a Palestinian man are allowed to travel to Ohio from the Middle East.

The first suit filed last January against the consulate in Jerusalem challenged a nearly nine-year delay for an immigrant visa for a Palestinian man married to a Cleveland woman.

CAIR-Columbus Executive Director Jennifer Nimer  said the decision will unite a family with four children that has spent years apart.

“So when he arrives in Cleveland next week that will be the first time he actually meets his 4-year old son in person.” 

The second suit, filed against the consulate in Turkey, was for a Syrian man waiting to join his family, who had been granted asylum in Columbus.

Nimer said both cases were stalled with little reason given for the delays and the only way to advance the process was to sue.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCAIRCouncil on American Islamic Relationsimmigration
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart