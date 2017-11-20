Sutton Says She's Unphased by a Possible Cordray Bid

Speculation that Richard Cordray is getting ready to enter the Democratic race for governor has not publicly altered the plans of the four who are already in the race.

Last week, Richard Cordray, former Ohio attorney general and the current head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced he's stepping down at the end of this month, adding to the speculation he’s getting ready to enter the governor’s race.

If that happens, would that affect the other Democratic candidates in the race like former Congresswoman Betty Sutton?

“No, my race for governor is about the work I want to do on behalf of Ohio and the people I want to serve,” Sutton said.

There’s no official word yet on if Cordray plans to run, but the Ohio Republican Party is already targeting him.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former State Rep. Connie Pillich and State Sen. Joe Schiavoni are also in the race for the Democratic bid. Supreme Court Justice Williams O'Neill has said he'll run if Cordray does not. Republicans who are trying to succeed Gov. John Kasich are Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Congressman Jim Renacci.