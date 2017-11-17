© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

All Three Democratic Women Running for Ohio Governor Say Justice O'Neill Should Resign

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 17, 2017 at 4:18 PM EST
Bill O'Neill
OHIO SUPREME COURT

Three women who are running for the Democratic nomination for governor --  Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich -- are calling for Ohio Supreme Court justice Bill O’Neill to resign over comments he made on Facebook alluding to his sexual past.

In response to sexual harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken, O’Neill wrote that he has been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." 

oniell_facebook.jpg
The post Bill O'Neill modified to omit some of the information identifying women.

“As a Democrat, I’m horrified that a statewide candidate would belittle victims of sexual harassment and assault in the way that he did. And as a women I’m outraged that he would equate sexual assault with indiscretion. It’s wrong to trivialize this,” Sutton said in a phone interview. 

Whaley and Pillich both condemned O'Neill on Twitter. 

Ohio's Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper also called the post "terrible," tweeting that "we're having a serious national conversation about rape culture and sexual harassment, and it's crucial for men to take time to listen to women and consider their experiences and insights."  

Tags

Government & PoliticsBetty SuttonBill O'NeillNan WhaleyConnie PillichElection 2018
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content