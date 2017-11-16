© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

What Obhof Thinks Of Rise In Sexual Harassment Allegations

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 16, 2017 at 12:43 PM EST
larry_obhof_with_kasich_cropped_-_konik.jpg
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

In the past month, two lawmakers and one high-ranking staffer have resigned under the guise of "inappropriate conduct." But that phrase can be attributed to a wide-range of infractions.

The Senate president says they're goal is to be as transparent as possible.

 

House Republicans have not released any more information on Representative Wes Goodman’s sudden resignation - only that it was based on “inappropriate conduct” with another person, not employed by the Legislature, inside his office.

 

Chief of Staff for Senate Democrats Mike Premo also resigned due to unspecified “inappropriate conduct.” Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says even he hasn’t gotten all the facts yet.

 

“And as far as what should be made public and what shouldn’t be that would in part depend on what did occur,” Obhof said.

 

However, he does believe leaders are sending a message that they’re taking allegations seriously. "Inappropriate behavior won’t be tolerated."

 

Obhof asked Republican Sen.Cliff Hite to resign after learning about alleged predatory behavior.

 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
