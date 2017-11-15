© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Passes Down Syndrome Abortion Ban Bill

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 15, 2017 at 5:28 PM EST
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio could soon become the third state in the country to ban abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome. A bill to do that has passed the Senate.

Republican Frank LaRose of Hudson explained why he sponsored the Senate version of the ban.

“Do we want in the state of Ohio to have people making a decision that someone is less valuable because of a chromosomal disorder that they have?”

But Republican Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls joined the nine Democrats in voting against it, saying he’s worried whether it will hold up in court, and about encouraging silence about Down syndrome.

“I fear that we will have more abortions, which is not the impact of this bill. Constitutionally, I have questions.”

The House passed a Down syndrome abortion ban two weeks ago. So one measure will have to be chosen to be presented to Gov. John Kasich, who said two years ago he would sign such a ban.

