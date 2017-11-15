© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cordray Announces He Will Step Down From CFPB

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 15, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST
photo of Richard Cordray
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

After months of speculation, it appears a shake-up in the Democratic race for governor next year is starting. A potential candidate who is likely to be a front runner in that contest has made a big move.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released a letter from director Richard Cordray, announcing that he’s stepping down before the end of the month. That job was preventing the former Ohio treasurer and attorney general from even addressing the speculation that he would run for governor next year.  

If he does, he’ll join a field that already has four official candidates and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, who said he would jump in if Cordray didn’t.

If Cordray does leave that office by the end of the month and announce he’s running, he could be vetted in time to join the next Democratic debate with Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state rep Connie Pillich and Dayton mayor Nan Whaley.  That debate is scheduled December 4th in Cleveland.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
