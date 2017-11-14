Sen. Portman Supports Changing Obamacare Through Tax Bill
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator, Rob Portman, says he supports making changes to the Affordable Care Act through the tax bill in the works in Congress.
A proposal in the Senate would end the individual mandate, which levies a tax on people who don’t have health insurance.
In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Portman said he’s not a fan.
“I’m okay with repealing it, I’ve supported that in the past. Frankly, I would have preferred to repeal it as part of a broader healthcare reform bill.”
If the mandate goes, Portman said, he’d be prepared to vote yes on a separate measure to ensure subsidies for insurance companies for two years.