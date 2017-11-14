© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Sen. Portman Supports Changing Obamacare Through Tax Bill

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published November 14, 2017 at 7:24 PM EST
a photo of Senator Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator, Rob Portman, says he supports making changes to the Affordable Care Act through the tax bill in the works in Congress. 

A proposal in the Senate would end the individual mandate, which levies a tax on people who don’t have health insurance. 

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Portman said he’s not a fan. 

“I’m okay with repealing it, I’ve supported that in the past. Frankly, I would have preferred to repeal it as part of a broader healthcare reform bill.”

If the mandate goes, Portman said, he’d be prepared to vote yes on a separate measure to ensure subsidies for insurance companies for two years. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsRob Portmanaffordable care act