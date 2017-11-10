© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Governor Kasich Sizes up 2017 Election Results

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 10, 2017 at 5:17 PM EST
Photo of Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich still won’t say whether he’ll be on the ballot again, but he did have some thoughts about how Democrats and his fellow Republicans fared in Tuesday’s election results.

Kasich says the results were a rejection of negative and narrow campaigning and leadership. And he says those who think Republican losses were about inaction to repeal Obamacare are wrong. And that wasn’t all:  “A party that moves to blunt immigration or to break down trade or alienate our allies, that’s just not going to work."

But he says that doesn’t mean the other side won. “I don’t think this was some great win for Democrats. This was a victory for people who said, I’ve had enough of negativity, and this is not the country that I want.”

But once again, Kasich deflected questions about a presidential campaign, saying he doesn’t know what he’s going to do in 13 months. 

