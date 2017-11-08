© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Party Leaders React to Tuesday's Election

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 8, 2017 at 6:45 PM EST
voting_today_-_credit_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Both Republicans and Democrats are saying Tuesday’s vote gives them reasons to be hopeful about next year’s statewide election, which includes the race for governor. 

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says his party had big wins in mayor’s offices in 9 out of 10 large cities as well as success in traditionally red areas like Wilmington.

“We have candidates who have compelling stories. They’re not running around beating up on Trump. They are talking about local issues that people care about and they go on to win.”

The executive director of the Ohio Republican Party has a different take. “So of course they are going to make it sound like they are having a good night because they haven’t had a good night in ten years,” says Rob Secaur.

He says the GOP won mayor’s races in traditionally blue cities like Steubenville and Toledo, where the Republican ousted an incumbent Democrat.

Jo Ingles
