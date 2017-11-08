© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Issue 2 Supporter Says Campaign Raises Concern for Future

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 8, 2017 at 5:06 PM EST
issue_2_dennis_willard_110817_-_chow.jpg

Issue 2 was the most expensive ballot campaign in Ohio history, and it went down big with nearly 80% of voters against it. And while supporters will take the campaign to other states, an Ohio campaign spokesperson says this election turned a light on a flaw with the process.

Yes on Issue 2 spokesperson Dennis Willard says big drug companies were able to conceal their names and the millions of dollars each contributed to defeating the Drug Price Relief Act.

Willard says they did this through what he calls a shell game of LLCs, and warns that this can continue to be a problem for future campaigns.

“I think we have to take a real close look at how this affects our democratic process. We should have open, accountable, full disclosable campaigns so people know where the money is coming from, specifically where the money is coming from, and also for how the money is being spent.”

The opposition says they followed the law. The Ohio Elections Commission threw out complaints related to Willard’s argument.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
