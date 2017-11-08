Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Wins Fourth Term

Frank Jackson has become the first Cleveland mayor to win a fourth four-year term in office. He defeated city councilman Zack Reed by 19 points in Tuesday's election.

In the end, it wasn’t close. Jackson beat Reed almost 60-40.

The mayor told supporters that this campaign reconnected him with the city’s neighborhoods—and gave him an education about people’s suffering.

“It is our duty and responsibility to relieve that pain and suffering, and to create an environment where they and their families can have prosperity and quality of life and just plain peace," Jackson said.

Jackson didn’t lay out a specific program for the next four years, saying he wanted to tie up loose ends. The mayor said Cleveland has a bright future, but the work isn’t done.