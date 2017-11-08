© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Wins Fourth Term

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published November 8, 2017 at 6:43 AM EST
photo of Mayor Frank Jackson
NICK CASTELE
/
IDEASTREAM
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson thanked supporters after declaring victory.

Frank Jackson has become the first Cleveland mayor to win a fourth four-year term in office. He defeated city councilman Zack Reed by 19 points in Tuesday's election.

In the end, it wasn’t close. Jackson beat Reed almost 60-40. 

The mayor told supporters that this campaign reconnected him with the city’s neighborhoods—and gave him an education about people’s suffering.

“It is our duty and responsibility to relieve that pain and suffering, and to create an environment where they and their families can have prosperity and quality of life and just plain peace," Jackson said.

Jackson didn’t lay out a specific program for the next four years, saying he wanted to tie up loose ends. The mayor said Cleveland has a bright future, but the work isn’t done.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFrank JacksonCleveland Councilman Zack ReedElection 2017