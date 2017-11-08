© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Akron Police and Fire Look Forward to Upgrades from Higher Income Tax

Published November 8, 2017 at 6:24 AM EST
Dan Horrigan, Mayor Akron
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Akron Mayor Horrigan thanked supporters at Jack's Irish Pub on Tuesday night.

Akron’s city income tax increase has passed by more than a two-to-one margin.

Mayor Dan Horrigan took to the podium to a broad cheer at Jack’s Irish Pub on Tuesday night. The quarter percent income tax increase is expected to generate $16 million for roads, police and fire and EMS. 

Fire Chief, City of Akron, Clarence Tucker
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Clarence Tucker, Akron Fire Chief

Asked what they’ll do first, both interim police chief Kenneth Ball and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker talked about safety. Tucker said the new revenue would toward another set of gear for firefighters, to protect against exposure to poisons and carcinogens.

“We can have one set of gear to wear while one gets washed," Tucker said. "It’s a much safer system for our firefighters to go out and fight fires.” 

For Ball, it's new vehicles.

“We had an officer that was taken to the hospital today with carbon monoxide poisoning from the vehicle that he was using," Ball said. "(It) was a very old vehicle.” 

Kenneth Ball, Akron police department
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Interim Police Chief Kenneth Ball, Akron

Ball says that officer is expected to be OK.  Both chiefs joined the mayor in thanking the citizens of Akron for their support. 

