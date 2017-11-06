© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Power Outages Force Portage and Summit County Elections Boards to Shift Polling Places

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published November 6, 2017 at 2:57 PM EST
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

EDITOR'S NOTE: Power outages also have forced changes at four Summit County polling places. Those have been added below.

Power outages from Sunday's storms have forced the Portage County Board of Elections to move two polling locations tomorrow in Aurora. 

People who would have voted at Christ Community Chapel will go instead to Harmon Middle School at 130 Aurora Hudson Road.

Voters who were set to go to the Walker Building will vote at The Bertram Inn at 600 North Aurora Road.

For information on all Portage polling places, go to www.co.portage.oh.us/election,  to www.voterfind.com/portageoh/vtrlookup.aspx or call the Board of Elections at (330) 297-3511.

About 37,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers remain without power this afternoon. More than 13,000 of those are in Summit County, about 7,500 in Cuyahoga County and more than 5,300 in Medina County. 

Here are the Summit County polling places that have been moved:Reminderville Village:

  • Reminderville Village Heritage Hall to Reminderville Fire Department at 3382 Glenwood Blvd.
  • Reminderville Reminderville Municipal Center to Reminderville Fire Department,  3382 Glenwood Blvd.
  • Twinsburg Bissell Elementary School to Twinsburg Community Center, 1811 Glenwood Dr 10260 Ravenna Rd.
  • Twinsburg Township Pinewood Gardens to Twinsburg Township Trustees Office to 1790 Enterprise Parkway.

 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
