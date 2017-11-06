© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohioans to Vote Tomorrow on Victims Rights, Drug Prices and More

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 6, 2017 at 7:33 PM EST
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. 

Issue 1 is the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would put victims' rights in the Ohio constitution.

The controversial and costly Issue 2 is the Drug Price Relief Act, a proposed law, not a constitutional amendment. Backers say it would lower prices the state pays for drugs for Medicaid and other programs to the same level the Veterans Administration pays.

Ohioans will also cast votes on thousands of local candidates and more than 1,500 local issues from schools to parks. More than 179,000 people have already voted early. In the last of-year election two years ago, more than 43 percent of registered Ohio voters cast ballots.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio ElectionElection DayIssue 1Issue 2votingDrug Price Relief ActElection 2017
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content