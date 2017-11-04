© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Justice O'Neill Is Recusing Himself from New Court Cases Until the Gubernatorial Filing Deadline

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 4, 2017 at 9:47 AM EDT
william_o_neill_official_photo_-_credit_ohio_supreme_court.jpg
OHIO SUPREME COURT

The announcement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill that he intends  to run for governor raises questions about his ongoing role with the state high court.  Now the only Democrat on the court has announced he will recuse himself from all new cases, for the time being.  

In a letter to the clerk of the Supreme Court of Ohio, O’Neill said he will recuse himself from future cases until Feb. 7th. That’s the date by which he must formally file if he intends to run for governor and step down from the bench.

O’Neill says he wants to avoid any appearance of impropriety. But he says he will vote and participate in the nearly 100 cases that have been submitted and not yet released. And he says if he decides not to run for governor after all, he will resume participating in all cases until his elected term ends in January 2019. O’Neill, the only Democrat on the court, cannot run for re-election because of age limits for that position.

He also says he won’t run if Consumer Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray joins the race.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
