Government & Politics

Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Introduces a Bill to Create a Diabetes Registry in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 3, 2017 at 8:27 PM EDT
John Barnes
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An Ohio lawmaker says more needs to be done to help Ohioans who suffer from diabetes. So he’s proposing a bill he thinks will develop a foundation for progress to battle the disease. 

Democratic Rep. John Barnes says his bill would collect important information. 

“I believe that H.B. 241, the diabetes registry bill, can make a difference by improving the data driven technology, specifically in the collection of data and also in research analytics and quantitative methods and statistics.”

Barnes says that would help the state better understand how diabetes is affecting Ohioans and what the state can do to help them. Diabetes registries have been created in several states.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
