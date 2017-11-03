Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Introduces a Bill to Create a Diabetes Registry in Ohio

An Ohio lawmaker says more needs to be done to help Ohioans who suffer from diabetes. So he’s proposing a bill he thinks will develop a foundation for progress to battle the disease.

Democratic Rep. John Barnes says his bill would collect important information.

“I believe that H.B. 241, the diabetes registry bill, can make a difference by improving the data driven technology, specifically in the collection of data and also in research analytics and quantitative methods and statistics.”

Barnes says that would help the state better understand how diabetes is affecting Ohioans and what the state can do to help them. Diabetes registries have been created in several states.