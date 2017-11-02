Ohio's House Speaker Is Concerned About Rumors In Statehouse

There has been an escalating flurry of rumors at the Statehouse ever since a senator was accused of sexually propositioning a staffer.

Since then, complaints of various types of harassment against three representatives have surfaced.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is concerned about the current Statehouse climate and the spreading of unverified stories.

“I think that it’s a dangerous place that when we’re just throwing innuendo and rumor out there without any substantial facts or any backing to those things, and I think it is going a little rampant and crazy,” Rosenberger said.

Rosenberger says he wants victims of harassment to come forward, noting that the three cases against House members were investigated and met with reprimands.

He also fears that the increased focus might discourage victims out of fear that their names could be publicly revealed.