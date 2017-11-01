© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Food Stamps

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 1, 2017 at 9:00 PM EDT
The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos on electronic benefit cards and checks on recipients for other sources of income.

Republican Tim Schaffer of Lancaster said retailers would be asked to report suspicious transactions with cards bearing photos of food stamp recipients. He says Ohio loses $26 million a year to that kind of fraud.

“This bill will feed those in need, not drug dealers.”

But Democrat Kent Smith of Euclid said enforcement would be a problem for retailers, and pointed to the state’s analysis of the cost and benefits of the bill.

“Annual estimated savings – zero dollars.”

That bill passed, along with one that would require state agencies to check SNAP and Medicaid recipients four times a year for immigration status, lottery winnings and income and benefits from other states.

