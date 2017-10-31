Metro RTA Awaits Word on Ethics Complaint Against Director and Board Member

The Akron/Summit County Metro RTA Board is still awaiting word from the Ohio Ethics Commission on complaints it filed against the system’s Executive Director and an officer of the board.

Credit Linked In / Linked In Richard Enty, Executive Director Metro RTA

The filing claims Executive Director Richard Enty and one-time board president, now Vice-President Saundra Foster may have violated state ethics laws. It says after becoming director in 2012, Enty repeatedly arranged for Metro RTA to transport Foster and family members to and from airports for private trips, loaned her money, and gave her gifts of substantial value.

It says Foster led the executive search that hired Enty and voted to give him an extended contract and increased pay.

Enty and Foster are quoted in the filing as willing to cooperate with an investigation, and Foster wrote that she may have been ignorant of some rules but did not violate any knowingly.

The complaint was sent Aug. 3 Metro RTA attorney Karen Adinolfi says: “Metro has had no indication from the commission as to status, which I understand is not uncommon.”